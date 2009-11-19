Victoria's Secret Backstage Beauty Secrets

Get out your pink-and-white striped robe and try these beauty tricks straight from backstage at The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show! For the sexy, bedroom waves, lead hairstylist Laurent Philippon skipped the product ("Do you smell any hairspray?" he asked us backstage), sewed extensions into each model's hair, then used a curling iron to gently shape the strands. "It's lovely attractive hair, but not anything that feels unreachable or undoable," he said. Lead makeup artist Tom Pecheux gave the models bronze shimmery eyes, structured cheekbones, and what he calls "kissable" lips. And the good news? You could pull of the lips too! He used Victoria's Secret Makeup Perfect Lipstick in Wish topped with a coat of Christian Siriano Lip Gloss in Sublime. Bisous, indeed!

— Hannah Morrill