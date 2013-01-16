The Victoria's Secret Angels Gear Up, Plus More Parties!

Leave it to the Victoria's Secret Angels to make exercise sexy! Models Adriana Lima and Erin Heatherton went to the Herald Square flagship in New York, where they helped celebrate the launch of VSX Sport, the lingerie brand's workout gear line. In this video promoting the line, the models hope to inspire you to stick to your New Year's resolutions—and there's no inspiration quite like the Angels jumping rope! See more stars at this week's biggest parties in the gallery.

