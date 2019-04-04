People Are Loving Victoria's Secret's Newest Angel — Even If They Don't Love Victoria's Secret

Have you heard the news? Model (and activist and designer) Leomie Anderson is Victoria's Secret's newest Angel. The 26-year-old London native made the announcement on Instagram, writing, "Mate I am still in shock... this is something I was even scared to dream about because I never thought it would come true but I am insanely excited to announce that I am Victoria’s Secret’s newest ANGEL!!"

Victoria's Secret also took to the brand's Instagram and Twitter accounts to make the announcement, congratulating Anderson and welcoming her to the Angel family. Anderson joins Barbara Palvin and Alexina Graham as the latest Angels to join this year.

Style for days. Wings forever. Congrats to @Leomie_Anderson, our NEW ANGEL! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/txENcArm7X — Victoria's Secret (@VictoriasSecret) April 4, 2019

The brand's choice has been approved by plenty of people on social media, who applauded Anderson, but remained skeptical of Victoria's Secret itself.

1) Leomie is a good choice

2) They absolutely should have lead with Leomie or announced them all at once

3) I am baffled that they now have 15 Angels?

4) I still stand by my take which is that the company does NOT get it. https://t.co/vNvkKeboyR — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) April 4, 2019

Leomie made an angel vs does one thing right — eIizabeth debicki stan (@chanelthinx) April 4, 2019

Legit crying tears of joy at the airport. @Leomie_Anderson is officially a VS ANGEL. Well deserved! Thank you for always being an advocate in the modeling industry and bring true to yourself! — Brianna Holt (@BriannaNHolt) April 4, 2019

Leomie becoming VS’s next angel is BIG news!! The company is still trash, but this is still seen as a major accomplishment for models, so CONGRATS LEOMIE! pic.twitter.com/HIwpGtuFc4 — BDL (@yslmatters) April 4, 2019

In recent months, Victoria's Secret has been under fire for what many have considered an outdated brand vision (in addition to continued criticism over the Fashion Show's lack of diversity). Last November, Ed Razek, chief marketing officer of L Brands (Victoria’s Secret’s parent company), told Vogue.com that he doesn't think the Victoria's Secret show should include plus-size or transgender models. The comments brought about boycotts and petitions for Razek to be removed from his position. Razek eventually apologized, but sales for the brand have been declining for years, and many Victoria's Secret stores are continuing to close.

However, many people see Anderson's casting as a step in the right direction. Not only is she a model, she's also the founder and designer of the athleisure line L.A.P.P., and Fashionista reports that she an activist who has lobbyed for diversity and inclusion in fashion.

"I’ve been signed now since I was 14. I’m 26 now," Anderson wrote on Twitter. "I stayed consistent, never doubted myself and a month after my birthday I get the news I’m going to be a VS ANGEL! What is meant for you will always come man, never [lose] faith."