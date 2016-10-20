Victoria Justice Spills 7 Secrets from The Rocky Horror Picture Show Set

Victoria Justice may have become famous for her roles on Nickelodeon’s Zoey 101 and Victorious, but the 23-year-old star is officially all grown up. Tonight, she returns to TV in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, starring as the newly sexually-awakened Janet Weiss in Fox’s remake of the 1975 cult classic.

The evolution of Janet—who was portrayed by Susan Sarandon in the original movie—from naive to seductive allowed Justice to explore an entirely new side of herself onscreen. And when she stopped by InStyle’s New York offices this week, Justice revealed that she was more than ready to step into her character’s skimpy iconic bra-and-slip outfit—although she did put in a bit of prep to do so. “I did a few extra crunches during the filming of this movie,” she said.

In addition to upping her gym routine, Justice found herself filming an underwater kiss, witnessing a very NSFW mishap on set, and pinching herself while singing Rocky Horror’s iconic songs during late-night shoots.

Press play on the video above to find out seven secrets she spilled from the set and tune in to Fox tonight at 8 p.m. ET to see her in action.