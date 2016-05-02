See the Sweet Way Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham Wish David a Happy Birthday

Proving once again that they're the cutest family on the planet, the Beckhams publicly wished their hunky patiarch, David Beckham, a happy 41st birthday today. Wife Victoria and his eldest son Brooklyn, 17, shared their love for the famous footballer on Instagram, posting photos of Becks smiling from behind a big pile of presents.
"Happy Birthday to the most amazing husband and wonderful daddy X We all love you so much!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham #soulmate #familyday #blessed XVB" " Victoria wrote alongside a pic of her handsome husband seated with his presents by a fireplace.
PHOTOS: Happy Birthday David Beckham! See 20 Photos of the Smokin' Soccer Star Looking His Hottest
Brooklyn also chimed in on the popular social media app, sharing a similar photo of his dad with his birthday haul, wearing a dapper newsboy hat. "Happy birthday mr guns," he wrote.
Touched by the overwhelming outpouring of well-wishes, Beckham also took to Instagram to share a video collage of the past year and to thank all 22.2 million of his followers for their love and support. Watch the sweet video below.
Happy birthday, Becks!