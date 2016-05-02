See the Sweet Way Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham Wish David a Happy Birthday

Proving once again that they're the cutest family on the planet, the Beckhams publicly wished their hunky patiarch, David Beckham, a happy 41st birthday today. Wife Victoria and his eldest son Brooklyn, 17, shared their love for the famous footballer on Instagram, posting photos of Becks smiling from behind a big pile of presents.

"Happy Birthday to the most amazing husband and wonderful daddy X We all love you so much!! @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham #soulmate #familyday #blessed XVB" " Victoria wrote alongside a pic of her handsome husband seated with his presents by a fireplace.

Happy Birthday to the most amazing husband and wonderful daddy X We all love you so much!! 🙏🏻 @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham #soulmate 🙏🏻❤️✨ #familyday #blessed XVB A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 2, 2016 at 3:24am PDT

PHOTOS: Happy Birthday David Beckham! See 20 Photos of the Smokin' Soccer Star Looking His Hottest

Brooklyn also chimed in on the popular social media app, sharing a similar photo of his dad with his birthday haul, wearing a dapper newsboy hat. "Happy birthday mr guns," he wrote.

Happy birthday mr guns ❤️ A photo posted by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on May 2, 2016 at 3:44am PDT

Touched by the overwhelming outpouring of well-wishes, Beckham also took to Instagram to share a video collage of the past year and to thank all 22.2 million of his followers for their love and support. Watch the sweet video below.

Thank you all for the birthday messages and for your support this year! A video posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on May 2, 2016 at 4:33am PDT

Happy birthday, Becks!