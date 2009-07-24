Victoria Beckham's Swinging Shoot

Victoria Beckham showed the models how it's done when she jumped on a swing to provide some creative direction at a shoot for her Victoria Beckham Collection Fall 2009 ad campaign. But don't expect to see her when the ads debut—the celebrity designer stayed behind the cameras on the London set. Want to get your hands on one of the dresses from the style icon's current line? The cashmere dress Beckham wore for her swing fling is sold out, but Net-A-Porter still has this violet silk Briseux mini dress in stock!

