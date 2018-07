At a Lakers game on Friday night, Victoria Beckham showed-off a crumpled, wavy (and more casual!) version of her razor-sharp crop. We're used to tons of changes in Posh's hair—from her Twiggy-esque pixie to her piecey chin-grazing bob—but we never expected to see this edgy fashionista rock such an undone look. (We'll keep you posted if we spot her in flip-flops.)

Try on Victoria Beckham's many styles now!

—Hannah Morrill