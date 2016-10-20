Victoria Beckham Announces a Limited-Edition Target Collection

If you've found yourself lusting over pieces from Victoria Beckham's VB or VVB collections only to be dissuaded by the price tag, you're in luck: The Spice Girl turned high fashion designer is collaborating with Target on a limited-edition collection set to hit shelves April 2017.

Beckham said that she is working with the retail giant to develop a clothing line for women and children that is "inspired by" her Victoria, Victoria Beckham line. And the flattering cuts and exacting fits will be available at a lower cost: Prices will range from $6 to $70 and the majority of the pieces will cost less than $40.

"I can reach so many more women through working with Target," the fashionista said in an interview with Business of Fashion. "These are women that I haven't been able to reach out to in the past, and I always say that I want to empower women and make women look like the best versions of themselves. That shouldn't be only people who can afford to spend a certain amount of money."

The modern collection will include women's sizes XS to 3X, items for girls and babies, as well as accessories, although customers shouldn't expect to see any handbags or shoes.

Beckham also took to Instagram to spread the news, writing "So excited to announce my new limited edition collaboration with @Target! Inspired by my VVB collection, coming April 2017 x vb #VBxTarget," alongside a photo of her wearing a crisp menswear-inspired white button-down shirt and black slacks.

There's one caveat: The collection will only be in stores and online from April 9 until April 30 or until supplies run out, so be prepared to act fast!