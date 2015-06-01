Only Victoria Beckham Could Pull This Look Off at the Airport 

What does Victoria Beckham do before embarking on a long journey? She dresses to the nines, of course.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Demonstrates How To Jet-Set With Style

The designer and stylish mother of two arrived into New York’s JFK airport yesterday dressed in a look that’s perfect for her busy week ahead. “Leaving for NY x presenting my RTW Spring/summer pre collection,” Beckham wrote in a caption for an Instagram shot (below) of her passport. And if her Sunday style serves as an indicator of her upcoming resort 2016 collection, it’s sure to be a good one.

Beckham sped through the arrivals terminal in an acutely tailored printed red suit. She wore a white lace top beneath her long jacket and paired the number with sky-high black pumps. Of course, the beauty didn’t fail to sport her signature accessory: dark, oversized tinted sunglasses. We're looking forward to seeing more of her NYC style this week,

Leaving for NY x presenting my RTW Spring/summer pre collection x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on May 31, 2015 at 9:31am PDT

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits To Wear On a Plane