Only Victoria Beckham Could Pull This Look Off at the Airport 

Alessio Botticelli/GC Images
Jonathan Borge
Jun 01, 2015 @ 11:15 am

What does Victoria Beckham do before embarking on a long journey? She dresses to the nines, of course.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Demonstrates How To Jet-Set With Style

The designer and stylish mother of two arrived into New York’s JFK airport yesterday dressed in a look that’s perfect for her busy week ahead. “Leaving for NY x presenting my RTW Spring/summer pre collection,” Beckham wrote in a caption for an Instagram shot (below) of her passport. And if her Sunday style serves as an indicator of her upcoming resort 2016 collection, it’s sure to be a good one.

Beckham sped through the arrivals terminal in an acutely tailored printed red suit. She wore a white lace top beneath her long jacket and paired the number with sky-high black pumps. Of course, the beauty didn’t fail to sport her signature accessory: dark, oversized tinted sunglasses. We're looking forward to seeing more of her NYC style this week, 

 

Leaving for NY x presenting my RTW Spring/summer pre collection x vb

A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits To Wear On a Plane

 

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!