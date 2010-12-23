Victoria Beckham’s Handbags Are Selling Out Quick!

When Victoria Beckham previewed her first handbag collection last fall, we just knew it would be a hit. Though the collection hasn’t even landed in the States yet, two of the bags went on sale yesterday on the British Net-a-Porter site—and the $2,600 leather and nubuck shoulder bag (shown bottom) is already sold out! Could the other hexagonal chain crocodile purse ($13,771) be next? Perhaps! The complete collection features six bags ranging in price from $1,800 to $13,950 and goes on sale next week at Bergdorf Goodman in New York, Neiman Marcus in Los Angeles and Net-a-porter.com. Be sure to score yours early.

