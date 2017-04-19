Victoria Beckham Cracks a Rare Smile as Prince William Honors Her with an OBE

Olivia Bahou
Apr 19, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Victoria Beckham has something to smile about today. The former Spice Girl turned fashion designer paid a visit to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to receive an OBE from Prince William for her services to the fashion industry. The ceremony made her an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire.

“It was an absolute pleasure to be at Buckingham Palace today. I’m proud to be British, honored and humbled to receive my OBE from the Duke of Cambridge,” she told reporters after the service, according to the BBC. “If you dream big and work hard, you can accomplish great things.”

The designer wore a dark navy ankle-length sheath dress and maroon suede pumps for the ceremony and pulled her brown hair into a loose chignon at the nape of her neck. “I’m so happy to share this very special occasion with my parents and husband; without their love and support, none of this would be possible,” she added.

Her husband, former soccer player David Beckham, was honored with the title back in 2003 for his extensive athletic career and his commitment to charity work.

Considering Beckham celebrated her 43rd birthday on Monday, this was quite the momentous week for the style star.

