Victoria Beckham Re-Releasing Some of Her Most Popular Designs

Victoria Beckham is re-releasing her favorites from the archives of her eponymous line! The collection, which she's dubbed "Icon," will include the most memorable from her designs both in their original forms and re-imagined in new colorways. "I introduced Icon in response to requests for designs from customers as far back as my first collection, and I wanted to find a way to offer them key dresses from the archive, but in newly reworked colours and fabrics," Beckham said in a statement. "I am excited to revisit other archive designs as the Icon collection continues to grow." Available exclusively on victoriabeckham.com starting next month, the collection includes seven dresses (starting at $1,600 each) from her very first spring 2009 season through present day.

Plus, see VB's most recent collection!

MORE:• See the Spice Girls’ Signature Looks: Then and Now• David Beckham Strips Down for H&M• Victoria, Victoria Beckham