Victoria Beckham Puts Designer William Tempest on the Fashion Map

Last night, Victoria Beckham stepped out in Hollywood to celebrate the launch of husband David's line for the Adidas Originals collection. An event hosted by a sports brand would be the perfect excuse to keep it casual, but Victoria pulled out all the style stops in a dramatic little black dress by British designer William Tempest and purple Brian Atwood platform heels. We hear that Beckham discovered the 24-year-old Tempest when she attended the Fashion Fringe Spring 2010 showcase of emerging designers at London Fashion Week. Since she single-handedly sparked the Roland Mouret revival and has everyone from Leighton Meester to Heidi Klum wearing her own label, we expect it won't be long until we're spotting other fashion A-listers wearing Tempest's structured dresses on the red carpet.