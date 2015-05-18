Victoria Beckham Moves "Beyond Parties and Cocktails" to Merge Sister Lines into One 

Replicating Victoria Beckham’s remarkably posh weekend look just become easier.

Yes, she is known for wearing and designing sexy yet structured investment pieces for women. But her latest venture has us pining for a new pair of our favorite wardrobe staple: jeans. Slated to debut with her 2016 pre-fall collection, Beckham will merge her soon-to-be-defunct Victoria Beckham Denim line with her namesake collection’s contemporary sibling, Victoria, Victoria Beckham (VVB).

“It’s now time to take the VVB girls on further adventures—beyond the parties and cocktails and into the workplace and the everyday,” she told WWD. “Over time we saw it only made sense to combine the two into one collection. The possibilities are really exciting.”

This means cute denim minidresses, gingham shirts, and, of course, mid-rise, skinny, boyfriend, and flared jeans will all be sold alongside the sharper silk shirts, suede dresses, and work-appropriate separates that her successful VVB line is known for.

