Victoria Beckham Channels Meghan Markle in One Of Her Own Designs

Victoria Beckham is now taking her style cues from Meghan Markle....or perhaps it's the other way around.

On Saturday, the fashion designer stepped out in her own dress design at soccer player Sergio Ramos's wedding in Seville, Spain. However, Meghan first wore a nearly identical version back in March during the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey when she was still pregnant with Baby Archie.

The two dresses feature a chain-link pattern set against a cream background, but the silhouettes differ slightly. The bottom of Meghan's dress flares out from the waist down, while Victoria's is fitted throughout.

The Duchess of Sussex kept her stylings classic with a cream pillbox hat and coat, emerald green pumps, and a mini satin coin purse. Meanwhile, the former Spice Girl was a bit more daring with her accessories, opting for hot pink stilettos, oversized sunglasses, and a matching printed scarf tied around her neck.

Meghan is already a fan of Victoria Beckham's designs and wore another one of her creations — a navy wool midi dress — while pregnant during Christmas church service. Victoria sweetly reacted to seeing the duchess in her clothes on Live! with Kelly and Ryan.

“I mean she looked so beautiful, it was such a lovely surprise to wake up to on Christmas morning,” she said. “You know, I think she’s such a beautiful, strong and wonderful woman – so it was a huge honor!”

If you ask us, both ladies look incredible!