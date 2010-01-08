Victoria Beckham Judges Idol, Happy Birthday, Elvis!

Courtesy of Fox; Courtesy of Net a Porter; WENN; Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage; Catwalking/Getty
InStyle Staff
Jan 08, 2010 @ 12:00 am

LUNCHTIME LINKS!

1. Victoria Beckham brings style to the American Idol judges table. [People.com]

2. Tory Burch names Subversive's Justin Giunta her new jewelry design director. [WWD.com]

3. Celebrate Elvis Presley's 75th birthday with a gallery of his lady loves. [TheDailyBeast.com]

4. VIDEO: Go behind-the-scenes at Julianne Moore's Bulgari shoot. [Fashionista.com]

5. Anti-wrinkle bras are the newest in lingerie innovations. [Yahoo.com]

6. Jason Wu designs a line of digital cameras. [StyleList.com]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!