Victoria Beckham Judges Idol, Happy Birthday, Elvis!

LUNCHTIME LINKS!
1. Victoria Beckham brings style to the American Idol judges table. [People.com]
2. Tory Burch names Subversive's Justin Giunta her new jewelry design director. [WWD.com]
3. Celebrate Elvis Presley's 75th birthday with a gallery of his lady loves. [TheDailyBeast.com]
4. VIDEO: Go behind-the-scenes at Julianne Moore's Bulgari shoot. [Fashionista.com]
5. Anti-wrinkle bras are the newest in lingerie innovations. [Yahoo.com]
6. Jason Wu designs a line of digital cameras. [StyleList.com]