Victoria Beckham: It's a Girl!

David Beckham confirmed the news that wife Victoria is expecting their first daughter! The pair, who married in 1999, already has three boys: 11-year-old Brooklyn, eight-year-old Romeo, and five-year-old Cruz. "Obviously, we're very lucky to be expecting again, and this is the first time I'm going to say it: It's a little girl," the soccer star told ESPN. "We're still in shock. Obviously, having three boys, you kind of expect another one, so finding out a little girl is in there is surprising, but, obviously, we are over the moon," he added. "Our three boys are happy and excited, and Victoria is doing well." The baby girl is due in July, three months after the couple plans to attend the Royal Wedding. Congrats to the happy couple!

