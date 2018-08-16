It's Official: Harper Beckham Has Chosen a Favorite Spice Girl

It's been 22 years (!) since The Spice Girls spiced up our lives with the release of their debut single, “Wannabe,” and 20 years since their absolutely fabulous movie, Spice World, hit theaters. In that time, Victoria Beckham dropped her Posh Spice persona, discovering a career as a celebrated fashion designer and taking motherhood by storm.

And while Spice World is probably collecting dust inside a box of old DVDs (remember those?) in storage somewhere, all is not lost. The film has earned the loyalty of a new fan: 7-year-old Harper Beckham.

Victoria and David’s only daughter didn’t realize her mother was once a pop icon until last summer, when her mom captured her playing with a group of Spice Girls Barbie dolls and wrote on Instagram, “When u find out mummy was a pop star!!”

Now, it appears that Harper is obsessed with Spice World. Earlier this week, Victoria shared a series of Instagram Stories confirming just that. “Nap time with Harper! Spice World has been on heavy rotation this holiday!!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself from the movie. According to Glamour, Victoria also shared that “not only is Harper obsessed with the Spice Buss [sic]” but that “she now wants ‘a little Gucci dress.’” Harper also inquired, “’Mummy why are you wearing a dress?’” while watching.

Funnily enough, Beckham offered some intel as to which character Harper's loving the most. Posh? Scary? Sporty? Ginger? Nah. Apparently, Harper is all about Baby Spice and those matching ponytails.

Instagram/VictoriaBeckham

Maybe Harper will form her own Spice Girls clique once she’s old enough?