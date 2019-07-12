Victoria Beckham's Daughter Just Recreated an Iconic Posh Spice Pose

Like mother, like daughter.

Victoria Beckham's daughter Harper recreated an iconic pose from her mom's Spice Girls days in a new photo the clothing designer shared on her Instagram.

"When u bump into Mummy Spice!" Beckham captioned the photo of her daughter giving a peace sign to the camera.

A big throwback to the Spice Girls days.

Image zoom Ron Davis/Getty Images

And, of course, here's Victoria herself bringing back the pose in 2016.

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham's Iconic 2009 Underwear Ad Stands the Test of Time

We already knew that Harper could rock her Victoria's classic angled bob, but this twinning moment just proves she's truly her mother's daughter.