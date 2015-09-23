Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her London Flagship's First Anniversary with Family, Friends

A first birthday is always a big milestone, so it's no wonder Victoria Beckham decided to celebrate the one-year anniversary her flagship boutique's opening on Dover Street in London's Mayfair district with an in-store bash for family members and close friends.

The Tuesday event appeared to have a LBD (preferably by Victoria Beckham) and high-heels dress code for the ladies—that's what guests Naomi Campbell and Ellie Goulding turned up in, anyway. Other guests included Burberry Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey, Victoria's son Brooklyn, and, of course, husband David, also arrived in black.

Beckham herself wore a black sequined jacket, black spaghetti-strap top, and slim-cut black trousers, all from her own line. She finished the outfit off with black pointed-toe heels.

#VBDoverSt #LFW x vb @naomicampbell pic.twitter.com/WWczWvRUpV — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) September 23, 2015

After sampling a "Victoria" cocktail created especially for the occasion ("Fresh lemon, sherry, red currant syrup and whiskey," Beckham revealed in a tweet), guests settled down to dinner before adjourning to a room filled with over six feet of white balloons for dancing.

But, this being a Victoria Beckham party, these were no ordinary balloons picked up at the local party shop. They were, instead, part of an installation by Turner Prize-winning artist Martin Creed. Doting husband David posted an Instagram of his wife among the balloons, adding the caption "Proud of what this young lady has done and achieved ... Exciting night at Dover Street."

See David's post and more Instagrams by the Beckham family from the special evening here:

Proud of what this young lady has done and achieved ... Exciting night at Dover Street @victoriabeckham @haigclub A photo posted by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Sep 22, 2015 at 1:22pm PDT

Happy Anniversary #VBDoverSt! x vb A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 22, 2015 at 5:28pm PDT

Yaaaaaass A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 22, 2015 at 2:34pm PDT

Happy anniversary #VBDoverSt! x vb @haigclub #LFW A video posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Sep 22, 2015 at 2:52pm PDT

Balloons #vbdoverst A video posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 22, 2015 at 2:30pm PDT

A photo posted by Brooklyn Beckham (@brooklynbeckham) on Sep 22, 2015 at 2:57pm PDT

