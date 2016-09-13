Victoria Beckham: Our Family Is "a Traveling Circus" of Singing, Dancing, Soccer, and Fashion

While little Harper Beckham reportedly inherited her dad's soccer skills, it looks like brother Cruz definitely got his singing chops from mom Victoria Beckham!

The former Spice Girls member, who recently finished up a successful show at New York Fashion Week, made an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers on Monday night and opened up about her family, whom she endearingly referred to as a "traveling circus."

Host Seth Meyers brought up the sweet video husband David Beckham posted to Instagram of the couple's youngest son Cruz killing Pitch Perfect's "When I'm Gone" complete with cups, and it's clear that the 11-year-old got his mom's musical abilities.

The VB designer admitted that she didn't even know her son was musical, recounting that she "heard him singing in the back of the car one day and was like, 'Wow you can really sing,' and he picked up his cups and off he went!"

The 42-year-old also talked about her youngest, 5-year-old daughter Harper, admitting that while "she's a little tomboy playing in the garden with her brothers playing football," she also takes after her mom's love of stilettos.

"She's also very girly. She loves to play with makeup. She has been out to run in a pair of high heels!" shared the proud mom, who stunned in a vibrant head-to-toe orange ensemble.

"We are like a traveling circus, our family," she told Meyers. "We sing, we dance, we do football, we do fashion!"

Could the Beckham family get any cuter? Watch Victoria's full interview in the video at top.