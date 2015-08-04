Victoria Beckham Demos How to Wear a Dress on a Plane

From the look of her street style snaps, it seems that Victoria Beckham has the ability to step inside her namesake label’s showroom and pull the perfect outfit for every occasion. Last month, the fashion-editor favorite sported a sharply tailored suit from her eponymous collection and now, she's proven to be her own most loyal fan in a whimsical dress from her resort 2016 Victoria, Victoria Beckham line, which now encompasses the former Victoria Beckham Denim line.

The glamorous Brit glided into Los Angeles’s LAX airport on Saturday to catch a flight—but it wasn’t her strut that alerted our style radar. Beckham’s black off-the-shoulder dress was colored with two vibrant swirls that perfectly captured her signature take on summertime ease. Her accessories once more spoke for themselves and included oversized dark tinted sunglasses and smartly styled peep-toe wedges. It sure isn’t common, but wearing a dress on a plane just might be our favorite new trend.

