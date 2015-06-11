Victoria Beckham Donates 3-Year-Old Harper's Wardrobe to Charity Sale

Now that's called paying it forward. The always impeccably dressed Victoria Beckham is donating the clothes of her young daughter, Harper, to raise money for the charity Save the Children.

Mom Victoria will be giving away 25 outfits, including shoes and accessories, courtesy of Harper for the Fashion Lives sale, according to The Washington Post. Harper is one of the most impeccably dressed 3-year-olds around—and sports Stella McCartney, Gucci, and Chloé on a regular basis—so the clothes could raise some serious money for the organization.

The parent of four (very well-dressed children) with husband David Beckham said in a statement, "As a mother, I passionately believe that all children, wherever they live, have the right to a happy, healthy life. Everyone out there can do their part by purchasing or donating, ensuring children all around the world have the opportunity of a brighter future."

And little Harper isn't the only famous kid donating her fabulous wardrobe. The children of Kate Moss, Jade Jagger, and Beckham's fellow Spice Girl Melanie C are also contributing.

The Fashion Lives sale will be held on the Mary's Living & Giving eBay store from June 18 to 28. All the money raised will go to Save the Children, which is fighting to end child deaths from preventable causes by 2030.

