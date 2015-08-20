Victoria Beckham Shares the Most Hilarious Photo of David Beckham Sleeping

Now this is what you call beauty sleep. David Beckham got in some much needed Zzzs during a recent plane ride, and his wife Victoria Beckham made sure to document his nap on Instagram.

The fashion designer 'grammed a hilarious snap of her husband sleeping while reclined in an airplane seat (below), which she captioned: "Been a hard day for daddy x kisses from sunny LA x." In the 'gram, David has a straw hat resting on his chest and one of daughter Harper's babydolls lays at his feet.

Been a hard day for daddy x kisses from sunny LA x 😎🙏🇺🇸 A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 19, 2015 at 6:51am PDT

One thing's for sure—David Beckham looks as sexy asleep as he does awake.

