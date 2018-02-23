Victoria Beckham Is on Crutches, but Still Wearing Kitten Heels

Her fashion show may be over for the season, but Victoria Beckham's sporting a brand-new accessory of sorts: a leg brace.

Victoria Beckham is officially on crutches after sustaining a foot injury, but she's got a wicked sense of humor about the whole thing. Despite the Evening Standard's report that the damage came from a "nasty accident" on a family ski holiday in Canada, Beckham seems to be doing just fine.

On Friday, the designer went out in London while wearing a teeny tiny slingback kitten heel on her non-fractured foot. And later in the day, she revealed the type of injury on Instagram. It's a small stress fracture, which can be "caused by repetitive force, often from overuse," according to the Mayo Clinic.

"Thank you for all the lovely messages, a small stress fracture, just needs some rest! #itsnotideal," she explained on Instagram.

The Instagram photo shows Beckham in a white sneaker rather than the kitten heel from earlier, and in casual white tee with a wry message: "It's a dark but happy place." The fashion designer is no stranger to ironic tees (remember "Fashion stole my smile?), but this one is particularly appropriate considering her injury.