Victoria Beckham Has Some Thoughts About Brooklyn's Sexiest Man Title

John Legend may have been crowned People Magazine's Sexiest Man Alive, but the issue celebrated plenty of other scorching celebrities, too. One of them was Brooklyn Beckham, 20, who nabbed a spot in the magazine's Sexiest Stars at Every Age. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, his mom, Victoria Beckham, was alerted to the fact and her reaction wasn't quite what anyone expected.

"I'm not sure if I want to know that," she told DeGeneres. "I don't know if I need to know that."

The Beckhams have a history with People's Sexiest Man Alive. David, Victoria's husband, held the title for the 2015 edition. Back when she was asked about his recognition, she told People, "I think it's very attractive in a man when they have strong family values, good morals, a great work ethic. He does look after himself, he's got a great body, dresses really well, and has got a great smile. So I suppose it's everything."

Her reaction to her son's title was less enthusiastic and she pivoted the conversation to social media, something she and all of her children are very familiar with. She told DeGeneres that son Romeo, 17, enlisted her to help him snag more followers on TikTok. His strategy? Spicing up his feed, of course.

"He came home other day and he said, 'You know, Mum, I've just joined TikTok. Will you do a dance with me?' And I was like, 'Yeah, what should we dance to?'" she explained. "And he said, 'The Spice Girls.' And then he took my phone, he posted it on my Instagram and he said, 'That'll get my numbers up.' He used me!"