Victoria Beckham Posts Photo of Son Brooklyn Wearing the Most Hilarious Shirt

Victoria Beckham is super proud of her son Brooklyn Beckham, and she took to Instagram over the weekend to give the teenager a very special shout-out.

The mother of four posted a snap of her 16-year-old, which shows him wearing a yellow T-shirt with the phrase "My Mama Says I'm Special" as he poses with a seemingly annoyed look on his face. Victoria 'grammed the picture to celebrate Brooklyn passing his GCSE exams, which are taken by students in the United Kingdom and cover a range of subjects. She simply wrote "x vb @brooklynbeckham" alongside the portrait.

x vb @brooklynbeckham A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 23, 2015 at 10:31am PDT

But that isn't the only photo she took of her oldest boy yesterday—she also shared another a few hours earlier with the caption: "Congratulations to my baby for passing all of his exams x we r all so proud of u x vb @brooklynbeckham."

Congratulations to my baby for passing all of his exams x we r all so proud of u x ❤️ x vb @brooklynbeckham A photo posted by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Aug 23, 2015 at 8:07am PDT

