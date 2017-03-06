Victoria Beckham Urges Working Moms to "Feel Proud, Not Guilty" in Empowering Interview

As British Airways' best-dressed woman in the skies and a frequent jet-setter, Victoria Beckham is opening up to the airlines in a series of empowering video interviews about being a traveling working mom and getting rid of the guilt once and for all.

The globe-trotting fashion designer stars in the British airline's newest #Unforgettable campaign, where she revealed that she has no regrets when it comes to the frequent travel associated with building her fashion business.

"As a working mother, you should never feel guilty, you should feel proud," the mom-of-four said in an extended interview, while admitting that her family is in an "incredible position."

The singer-turned-entrepreneur added that she hopes to be a strong role model for her kids with her drive and ambition, explaining, "You're inspiring your children in the right way, being a strong woman going to work."

The VB fashionIsta also opened up about her love of travel during the interview, revealing that she actively encourages her kids to see the world at a young age -- something she regrets she didn't do more of during her Spice Girls' days.

"I really do encourage the children to travel. They're very, very fortunate. They know they're blessed, very lucky," she said.

Watch one campaign video above to hear the 42-year-old open up about her most unforgettable trip and her aspirations for the future.