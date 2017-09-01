Wait, THIS Is What Victoria Beckham Wears to Do Her Makeup?

To get all dolled up, Victoria Beckham likes to strip down.

The fashion mogul gave fans a sneak peek into her daily makeup routine on Thursday when she posted a snap to Instagram. In the picture, Beckham puts some of her Victoria Beckham x Estée Lauder powder on her face while wearing only a towel and a thin black bra.

"Discover my formula for flawless skin - #VBxEstéeLauderlaunching this Friday 1st September x VB victoriabeckham.com #VBDoverSt @esteelauder," she captioned the image.

The fashionista is releasing a new makeup collaboration with Estée Lauder on Friday, so it's no surprise that she uses the products herself.

What's more surprising is her (unconventionally bare) outfit—we're getting some serious throwback Spice Girl vibes from her bra-only look.

Can't say we mind.