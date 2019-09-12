Victoria Beckham's Beauty Line Is Almost Here 

Image zoom Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Victoria Beckham has finally announced when you'll be able to spice up your makeup routine with her beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty. The line will be available September 14 at Victoriabeckhambeauty.com. She shared the news on the brand's Instagram, along with two campaign images and a sneak peek of the products.

Based on the Instagram post unveiling the brand's packaging, the initial product assortment includes everything one would need to recreate the fashion designer's signature smoky eye, including a Smoky Brick eyeshadow palette, Lid Lustre eyeshadow, Satin Kajal Liner eyeliner pencil, and a sharpener. Two of the featured products in the post have their names blurred out and are to be revealed.

According to the post's caption, Beckham's brand is focused on sustainability. All of the Victoria Beckham Beauty packaging is made with 100 percent post-consumer waste. As to be expected, the packaging design is minimalist, black-and-white, and super posh. The hashtag #CleanBeauty is also included, so presumably the product formulations are free from certain chemicals and additives, but that's TBA.

Beckham officially announced her beauty brand in February 2019, and teased a skincare collection during a Facebook Live celebrating International Women's Day in March 2018. Since then, she's given few details on the skincare line other than it's coming out sometime in the future. She also said she's in the process of developing a fragrance.

Beckham is dropping her first set of beauty products a day before her fashion brand is showing its Spring 2020 collection at London Fashion Week. The runway might just be the first place we'll be able to see Victoria Beckham Beauty in action.