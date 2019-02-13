A Victoria Beckham Beauty Brand Is Coming

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage

Victoria Beckham is officially launching her own beauty brand, which means 2019 could be the poshest year ever for your beauty routine. On Feb. 13, the celeb-turned-fashion-designer's clothing label, announced that Victoria Beckham Beauty will arrive this fall.

"I want to take care of women inside and out, providing them with the must-have items in makeup, skin care, fragrance and wellness that I feel I need in my own life," Beckham said in a statement.

Victoria Beckham Beauty will be an online-only brand, with products available exclusively at victoriabeckhambeauty.com. Beckham herself embraced the brand's digital focus by personally sharing the announcement on Instagram.

The news of Beckham's beauty brand is exciting, but her fans new it was coming. Beckham hinted that she was developing color cosmetics and skincare products during a Facebook Live with New Beauty in May 2018.

Her upcoming namesake brand isn't the first time Beckham's had her hand in the beauty industry. Beckham launched two widely successful makeup collaborations with Estée Lauder and her husband David Beckham has House 99, a men's grooming line in partnership with L'Oréal Paris.

Beckham has yet to reveal any information about specific products in the line, but we'll keep you posted as soon as we get the details.