Victoria Beckham’s First Skincare Product Is a Collaboration with Augustinus Bader

When Victoria Beckham launched her eponymous beauty brand this fall, she kicked things off with the makeup products you need to recreate her signature smoky eye — and it's only getting better. After the creamy gel eyeliners and eyeshadow bricks came lip liners and a universal lip tint to compliment her go-to eye makeup look.

Now, Beckham is expanding her brand again. She's been teasing skincare since she first announced Victoria Beckham beauty, and now, the first product is finally here.

The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is a moisturizer-primer hybrid, inspired by her personal skincare routine. The product was created in collaboration with Professor Augustinus Bader, the German stem-cell scientist behind one of 2019's most popular skincare products, The Cream. Bader's cult-favorite $265 moisturizer features a patented Trigger Factor Complex that works to jumpstart your skin's repair and renewal functions to heal skin faster and in turn, improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. As one of Bader's diehard celebrity fans, Beckham's collaboration with the Professor is fitting.

"It's been a dream to develop, with Augustinus, a priming moisturizer that works to improve the health of my skin and gives me that fresh, natural glow that I love," Beckham said in a press release.

What sets Beckham's moisturizer apart from Bader's original cream is the fact that it's a primer-moisturizer hybrid. In addition to Bader's hydrating, toning Trigger Factor Complex, lipids, vitamins, and amino acids, it also smooths skin so it's prepped for makeup application. "It's the first priming moisturizer of its kind to care for your skin cells while also preparing your skin for makeup application," Bader said in the release.

To sum it up: The product gives you all of the anti-aging, hydrating benefits of Bader's moisturizer, while simultaneously creating a smooth, glowy canvas for whatever makeup you plan on wearing. In Beckham's directions included the release, one to two pumps of the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer should be applied all over your face, neck, and décolleté, then you're ready to go.

The cream has a lightweight texture that can be work alone to give skin a radiant finish or under makeup, which according to Beckham, "will enhance your products."

Instead of Bader's signature blue tube, Beckham's moisturizer comes in a sleek, airtight black cylinder with a tortoise shell cap. But while Beckham's moisturizer is more affordable than Bader's original cream, it's still a splurge. A 30mL bottle is $95, while a 50mL is $145. However, it's still a pretty good deal for anyone who has been dying to find out for themselves whether or not The Cream lives up to the hype, without spending $265.

Victoria Beckham Beauty's The Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer is available at Victoriabeckhambeauty.com.