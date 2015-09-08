Victoria Beckham Adds Side-Swept Bangs to Her Look in Time for Fashion Week

Unlike Kim Kardashian and her platinum hair moment last season, Victoria Beckham isn't the type to reveal a brand new look moments before a show at Fashion Week. On her pre-NYFW to do list? A trip to the salon, of course. Over the weekend, Beckham was spotted out in London with a set of side-swept bangs, just before heading to New York to prepare for her show. Ever since her days as a Spice Girl, the star has held no reservations over changing up her look, though she let her hair grow out in the years following the "Pob," or "Posh Bob" craze she started in the late '00s. Clearly, the models at the designer's hair test aren't the only ones having all the pre-show fun.

