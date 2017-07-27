Victoria Beckham Wore a Totally Unexpected Band Tee

Has Victoria Beckham been shopping in her son Brooklyn Beckham's closet?

Victoria notoriously embodies chic fashion style and rarely wears graphic T-shirts at all, but on a family trip for ice cream, she let loose with an unexpected top.

On Monday the designer stepped out with her husband and four kids looking positively casual in a vintage-like ACDC graphic tee (similar here), Adidas black baseball hat (similar here), and gray jeans.

While the shirt was a change of pace for the former Spice Girl, the shoes were classic Victoria. She wore a pair of sky-high booties with a pointed heel—and all was right with the world again.

It just goes to show that stepping out of your comfort zone can truly pay off.