Victoria Beckham Wears 3 Stylish Looks in 24 Hours

If anyone can successfully pull off three stylish looks in a 24-hour period, it's Victoria Beckham. The style star took to the streets of New York City this week in several of her own designs, once again proving that she is the most stylish walking advertisement of all time.

On Tuesday, the former Spice Girl stepped out in a black lace Victoria Beckham Collection dress paired with matching Casadei pumps, and then later braved the rain in a black top and printed trousers that she topped off with a chic black coat. Yesterday, the designer donned another dress of her own design, this time a red knit frock with a button detail at the waist. She completed her ensemble with blue suede Casadei heels and oversized sunnies.

One thing's certain: Beckham never disappoints when it comes to fashion.

