The Vh1 Do Something Awards: See the Photos!

Sweet dresses stole the show at Sunday's Vh1 Do Something Awards, a ceremony honoring celebrities, athletes and common folk who have changed the world in a positive way. Kim Kardashian, who presented Demi Lovato's "Skysraper" performance, chose a structured Antonio Berardi frock for the event. "Heading to go glam w my girl @ddlovato for the Do Something Awards! I'm introducing her to perform! Sooo proud of her!" she tweeted. Olivia Wilde scooped up the Do Something Movie Star award for her work with Artists for Peace and Justice in a pale green Chloe number with a sexy front slit. Click through to browse looks from more celebrity do-gooders! Then, watch the awards show this Thursday on Vh1 at 9/8c.

— Caitlin Petreycik with reporting by Andrea Simpson