You Have to See This 78-Year-Old Supermodel in Acne Studios' Latest Lookbook

Age ain't nothing but a number. Want proof? Acne Studios tapped '60s supermodel Veruschka von Lehndorff for its Resort 2018 lookbook, and the 78-year-old looks as fierce as ever. The German-born icon, who stands at an impressive 6'3", proved she's still got it, as she modeled vintage-inspired pieces in leather, denim, flannel, and suede in combinations she chose herself.

"This is a collection of Acne Studios archetypes, iconic and real, so I wanted to work with an icon for the shoot," creative director, Jonny Johansson said in a release. "We asked Veruschka to choose her favorites from the collection, and it was amazing to have this supersonic woman work with such spontaneity."

In a 2010 interview with the Daily Mail, von Lehndorff revealed her that secret for aging gracefully is internal, not external. "No, it has not been hard to grow older, because I believe if you have something you believe in that will keep you alive far more than plastic surgery or Botox," she said.

Wise words, indeed. Scroll down for a glimpse at the lookbook below:

