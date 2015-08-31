These Two Big-Name Designers Scored Big at the 2015 MTV VMAs

When it comes to red carpet dress codes, the MTV VMAs has a reputation of prioritizing wild, history-making looks over fashion integrity. The more drama, the better is the motto that the awards show and its attendees abide by. But at this year's show, the two weren't mutually exclusive at all. In fact, notable designers churned out equally notable looks on notable celebs, which made for a really terrific, not to mention quite unpredictable, red carpet line-up.

Though it really shouldn't have come as too much of a surprise, the first designer to score major points was none other than Donatella Versace, who was responsible for host Miley Cyrus's scandalous custom Atelier Versace one-piece, which featured nothing except for a few buckled straps and a crystal chandelier of a loincloth (above, center). Next, FKA Twigs stunned in her own Atelier Versace creation—a sheer chiffon gown with an exposed Swarovski crystal-encrusted corset (left). And the last celebrity star to don Versace was Nick Jonas, whose look only further supports the enormous fashion disparity between men and women on the red carpet. Compared with Cyrus and FKA Twigs, Jonas's look was incredibly tame. He wore brown leather separates, a gray knit, and brown high-tops, all by Versace (right).

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage; Kevin Winter/MTV1415; Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

The other designer to score big was Hedi Slimane of Saint Laurent who hit a winning trifecta with three A-listers, including Cara Delevingne's star-spangled fringe dress (right), Justin Bieber's tough Western-inspired look of a moto jacket, printed shirt, and destroyed denim (left), and Jared Leto, whose newly pink strands were shockingly sweet against his dark getup, featuring a polka-dot shirt, a leather jacket, and dark skinnies (center).

All in all, it was a big night for celebrity fashion.

