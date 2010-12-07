Versace-Clad Charlize Theron Auctions Off Lakers' Seats for $20,000!

Charlize Theron touched down in New York yesterday to host a benefit for her non-profit, the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project, where she auctioned off a pair of courtside tickets to an L.A. Lakers’ game. Men in the audience reportedly promised to double their bids if the South African actress agreed to go as their date, according to JustJared. She did, and the tickets sold for a cool $20,000. We're sure her $1,995 Versace dress from the spring 2011 collection helped get the bidding going! Theron, one of the Lakers’ biggest—and most stylish—fans, will most likely keep things more casual for her courtside appearance. Check out some of the actress's previous courtside fashions in the gallery.