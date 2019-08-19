Serena Williams's Go-To Hairstylist Just Relaunched His Haircare Line at Sally Beauty 

Image zoom Courtesy

Behind every great red carpet hairstyle is an amazing hairstylist. For celebrities like Lupita Nyong'o, Amandla Stenberg, and Serena Williams who all wear their hair natural, that stylist is Vernon Francois.

Along with styling his A-list clients, Francois also has a popular haircare line that's targeted for those with natural, textured hair. He's just made a major step in making products for these hair types even more accessible by re-launching his eponymous line, exclusively at Sally Beauty.

While the move to Sally Beauty means that Francois' products are now more affordable, what hasn't changed are the quality formulations. "The formulas have been slightly updated ahead of the relaunch informed by what my customers were telling me they wanted," Francois tells InStyle. "So now, as well as being vegan and sulfate-free with no parabens, each product is silicone-free."

The brand is also now manufacturing in the United States, which means that price points will be lower. Fan favorites like the Mist Nourishing Water and Curl Conditioner are under $20. Along with the current eight-product lineup, expect new launches to come.

Francois, who's always focused on embracing and working with your natural hair texture rather than trying to control it, which is evident on his Instagram feed and responses to his followers' feedback. On top of listening to his customers and fans, Francois says that he also used his re-vamped products on this clients before they hit the shelves at Sally Beauty.

"I always use my own products during every hair styling session, as well as some other trusted brands," Francois says. "In every case, I am constantly asking my clients questions, wanting to push things forward and innovate. At the same time, I will notice how the products are performing and interacting with different hair textures in multiple environments. I get so excited; I feel like a kid in a candy store in these moments."

Vernon Francois haircare products are now available at SallyBeauty.com and in Sally Beauty stores.