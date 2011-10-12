Vera Wang's New Collection for David's Bridal: See the Photos

Courtesy of Vera Wang
Vera Wang just released a few images of her new White by Vera Wang for David’s Bridal spring 2012 collection! The latest lineup for her lower-price line includes two standout styles inspired by Kim Kardashian's wedding looks, which Wang had designed for the reality star's August nuptials. Both gowns feature Chantilly lace and elaborate trains and are priced at $1,500 (one shown here). The collection will be available starting February 2012—just in time for fresh Valentine's Day engagements. See more pieces in the gallery.

