Vera Wang Is Launching Engagement Rings with Zales!

Aug 11, 2011

Vera Wang and Zales are saying "I Do!" Wang has teamed up with the jewelry store to launch a line of wedding and engagement rings, and each piece will be set with "a signature blue sapphire signifying everlasting love," Zales CEO Theo Killion told WWD. Prices will start at $1,999 for engagement rings and $649 for wedding bands, and the baubles will hit Zales stores and Zales.com this October. Click through the gallery to browse Vera Wang’s latest bridal collection!

