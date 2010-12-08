Vera Wang to Launch Makeup for Kohl's

Vera Wang is expanding her empire with a line of affordable cosmetics. The designer announced today that she will launch a collection of makeup, skincare and body products for Kohl’s, where her Simply Vera label is sold. The extension is a natural fit, Wang explained in a press release: "Like fashion, makeup is also transformational. I love the artistry of makeup to accentuate, enhance or create a mood for any time of day or occasion." According to the designer, the line, which launches in spring 2012, will be, "an easy, light, modern and effortless approach to beauty and creativity."

