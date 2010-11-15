Vera Wang to Direct a Film?

Watch out Tom Ford—you're not the only designer interested in directing movies. As Vera Wang told InStyle exclusively, she is considering picking up the camera and making an independent film: “In fashion shows, you always try to tell a story in those nine or 10 minutes and to take it to another level with three and four dimensions is kind of groovy,” she told us. As for what the movie will be about, Vera said, “I love stories about love, about anger, about emotion, about complexity. It might involve fashion a little bit.” And would that fashion be her own? “Probably, if I make a film I'll use my own clothes.” A complex love story and stylish costumes? We can't wait!

—Andrea Simpson