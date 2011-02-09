Vera Wang for David's Bridal: See the Complete Spring Collection

It's a dream made in wedding collaboration heaven—Vera Wang, who designed wedding dresses for Chelsea Clinton, Ivanka Trump and Alicia Keys, teamed up with David's Bridal to create a collection of gowns, veils and accessories named White by Vera Wang. The first spring lineup goes on sale this Friday at David's Bridal stores, with more styles (including bridesmaid dresses and shoes!) set to debut this fall. "It's really about creating something that's true to a woman's style," Wang told InStyle about how she wants a bride to feel in one of her gowns. "A wedding is a joyous event, and the bride's dress should always reflect that." The dresses will be available in sizes 0-14 and range from $600 to $1,400. This fall, the company will offer more sizes, including 16 through 26. Click through for a complete preview of the spring collection! What do you think of Vera Wang's David's Bridal collection? Tell us in the comments!