Venus Williams Got a Ring From Her Boyfriend, but It's Not What You Think

Venus Williams has been keeping her relationship on the down low, but that doesn't mean that things aren't headed in towards something big. According to Page Six, Williams and her fiancé, Nick Hammond, are taking things slow, but added that Hammond took things to a whole new level. No, Williams didn't get an engagement ring, she got a friendship ring.

"We have a firm commitment to one another to keep our relationship private," Hammond told the paper of the development.

The friendship ring is a new acquisition, but Williams has been known to wear a diamond sparkler that's stirred up some rumors in the past. Though she and Hammond have kept things out of the public eye, he has been spotted at a few of her tournaments, including the Australian Open this year and the 2017 US Open. He even capped off their time in Australia together by taking her to Queensland and the Great Barrier Reef.

"They are in love," a source told Page Six. "But no one has mentioned any engagement."

Another good sign that things could get a little more official? Forget the friendship ring and remember that Hammond was Williams' date to her sister's wedding. Anyone who's been in a relationship knows: that's a huge step. You don't introduce just anyone to your family and the fact that Hammond got to be part of one of the biggest weddings, ever, is certainly no minor detail. Could Venus' wedding give her sister's a little competition? It may be too early to tell, but the two will meet in a different kind of competition: the US Open. If things line up just so, they'll meet each other in the third round.