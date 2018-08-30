Cheer On 14-Year-Old Venus Williams's Dad as He Defends Her from a Pushy Reporter

Remember what it was like to be 14 years old? When you had to deal with sports reporters pestering you about your confidence and why you felt so assured that you could beat your opponent on the tennis court?

Yeah, um, neither do we.

But things were just a tad different for all-around super star Venus Williams, who was already making waves back in the '90s. In a resurfaced interview posted to Twitter by rapper Ric Wilson, a young Venus is shown confidently responding to a particularly pushy ABC reporter's question — but apparently, not satisfactorily enough. In the clip, he continues to prod her — which is when her father and coach, Richard Williams, steps in to defend her.

This video of Richard Williams defending Venus's confidence when she was 14 yr old is the best video on the internet pic.twitter.com/NqnCRJsLLf — Disco Ric (@RicWilson) August 29, 2018

When Venus tells the reporter she knows she can beat her opponent, he retorts. “You know you can beat her?” She nods.

He goes on, “Very confident?” to which she replies. “I’m very confident.”

Clearly not getting the picture, the reporter digs some more, "You say it so easily. Why?” It's then that Richard steps in to remind the reporter that, you know, she's a 14-year-old.

“You’ve got to understand that you’re dealing with [the] image of a 14-year-old child," he says, walking into the frame from where he was sitting off-camera. "And this child is gonna be out there playing when your old ass and me are gonna be in the grave."

“When she say something, we done told you what’s happening,” he continued. “You’re dealing with a little black kid and let her be a kid.” Mic drop.

Answering questions from a stranger — on camera, no less — is no easy feat, let me tell you. Despite how effortless some seasoned celebrities may make such interviews look, they're certainly no cake walk — especially when you're a teen. So we'd like to give kudos to Venus to for maintaining her cool, and of course, extra kudos to Richard for being dad of the year.

We'd say his parenting paid off.