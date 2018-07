New York is not the only city in the midst of a fashion moment; Julianne Moore and Diane Kruger are heating up the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival. Moore dazzled in a gown by Tom Ford while promoting the designer's directorial debut (Moore stars in Ford's new film A Single Man) and Kruger wowed in a flirty dress and towering Yves Saint Laurent booties. Eat your heart out New York Fashion Week!