The 68th Venice Film Festival kicked off today! Cindy Crawford matched her beaded Roberto Cavalli gown and upped the sparkle with Chopard jewels for The Ides of March premiere. Diane Kruger also attended the event in a cream Elie Saab frock, which she teamed with textured waves and delicate baubles. Click through the gallery to see more celebrities at the festival, including Evan Rachel Wood and Marisa Tomei!