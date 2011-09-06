Venice Film Festival: Gwyneth, Keira and More!

Gwyneth Paltrow and Keira Knightley stole the spotlight on the Venice Film Festival red carpet this weekend. Paltrow chose a pale pink organza Prada dress for the premiere of Contagion, while Knightley picked a golden-laced beige Valentino couture gown for the Venice debut of A Dangerous Method. Click through to see Kate Winslet, Jessica Chastain, and more celebrities at the Italian event!

